LGHL Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann, Matt Painter, players on Purdue’s win over Ohio State

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

No. 24 Ohio State (10-4, 2-1) had a lead with under 30 seconds to go for the seconds time in the past three weeks, but came up short, falling to No. 1 Purdue 71-69 in front of a packed crowd at the Schottenstein Center. A crucial turnover followed by a dagger three-pointer from Purdue did them in and dealt Ohio State their first conference loss of the season.

Following the nail-biter, we first spoke to Matt Painter, who seemed relieved more than anything. He said Ohio State losing Zed Key four minutes into the game “simply was not fair” and gave a ton of praise to the duo of Felix Okpara and Gene Brown for their defensive efforts slowing down 7-foot-4 Zach Edey.

We then heard from Justice Sueing and Sensabaugh, who were short on words for the most part. Sensabaugh did his best to deflect questions that were about his personal stats and development. Sueing took ownership for the costly turnover that ultimately cost his team the win.

Finally, Chris Holtmann spoke and said that he needs to continue to work with Justice on ballhandling and breaking the press. He also said that his team’s strategy to stop Edey worked to a point, but they don’t practice post-trapping a ton.

