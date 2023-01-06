Buckeyes make the cut for a top 2024 LB, have the attention of a Florida WR

Ohio State’s season is unfortunately over, but the staff is far from finished when it comes to the work being done off the field. In today’s college football landscape, there’s not really an “off day” and the Buckeyes know that just as well as anyone. There is plenty of work to be done with both high school prospects and transfer portal targets on the recruiting front.

Hoping to land more experienced depth to bridge the gaps for this offseason, things look to be in the works at multiple positions already. With still lots of time for things to sort themselves out, there will be surprises here and there too. Ryan Day and crew have kept Ohio State in good shape when it comes to recruiting, and while it’s not all sunshine and rainbows right now, there’s still a lot to look forward to as one of the nation’s top recruiting staffs.

Ohio State included in top schools list for Jones

Being a position of need in the 2024 class, the linebacker spot is going to garner some serious attention over the next several months. Virginia native linebacker Kristopher Jones was a preview topic of discussion when he made it known he intends to take an official visit to Ohio State later this year, closer to the summer months. Having already been on campus last spring, Jones knows what the Buckeyes have to offer, and a return visit is proof the staff is doing what it takes.

On Thursday, Jones was once again in the news for the Buckeyes, as he took to Twitter to share the latest update in his recruitment by releasing a list of 12 schools he would be focusing on as he tries to narrow down his decision. Including the Buckeyes, Jones also kept Penn State, LSU, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma in the running. While this isn’t a short list, with nearly 30 offers to his name, cutting that pool down in less than half certainly shows he’s working through the process.

The No. 85 player nationally, Jones is also the ninth-best linebacker and the top player from Virginia per the 247Sports Composite. Jim Knowles knows what he wants in his linebacker targets, and Jones is fitting the mold to this point, keeping him a player to keep an eye on until he commits to the program of his choice. Still work to be done for the Buckeyes if they want to lock up Jones, at least they’re already one of the five schools that for now will be receiving an official visit. That points toward the notion that Ohio State is not only in his top 12, but even near the top of the schools he’s still considering.

Quick Hits

Social media posts aren’t everything, but do tend to show where prospective recruits are focusing at least some of their attention. Many times it’s to flaunt the various schools they have offers from, but either way, seeing Ohio State in the minds of top talent is never a bad thing.

Thursday, Florida native receiver Malachi Toney used his Twitter account to share an image of him in a Buckeye hat asking Ohio State fans their thoughts on how he looked. A class of 2026 athlete, Toney is a product of American Heritage. The program has been great to the Buckeyes over the years, and especially recently with the addition of Brandon Inniss from the prep school.

Already holding double digit offers to his name, Toney might be just a high school freshman, but that hasn’t stopped schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, Florida State, and others in addition to Ohio State from throwing their name into the mix for his services. Buckeye fans love to see another Florida star receiver in the making touting the Scarlet and Gray, and seeing Brian Hartline sharing this tweet tells you all you need to know about how he and Ohio State feel about Toney as a major target in the 2026 class.