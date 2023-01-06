Buck Off Podcast: Final thoughts on the Georgia game, biggest questions, and key positions heading into the offseason

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to get into the next steps for Ohio State as they head into the offseason, as well as our lasting thoughts coming away from the Georgia game.

We start the show with our final thoughts coming out of the Peach Bowl down in Atlanta. The conversation starts where we stand with the Buckeyes and our level of excitement moving forward. We move on to the biggest questions remaining after the game, and where Ohio State stands in college football.

Then we get into a discussion about Ryan Day the play-caller, and why the Kirk Herbstreit comments about him passing the torch should hold a lot of weight. This leads to us talking about what a world without Day calling plays looks like, and why you should not expect too much change offensively.

After that, our conversation turns to the key positions moving forward into the offseason and the most important questions surrounding the four groups we discuss. We get into the corners, the safeties, the running backs, and the offensive line.

Next, we get into our final thoughts on the season and what Ohio State needs to do next if the Buckeyes are going to take the next steps.

Then, to close out the show, we give our score predictions for the National Championship game.

