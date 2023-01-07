Play Like a Girl Podcast: Breaking down the Buckeyes’ breakdown

On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

The Buckeyes’ football season concluded on New Year’s Eve with a 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. How did the Buckeyes go from underdog to first-half confidence to second-half collapse? On this episode, Megan and Jami take a look at what went wrong in this matchup, along with TCU’s brilliant underdog win against TTUN (they know, they know — they doubted the Horned Frogs too. And they were glad to be proven wrong).

The duo also look at Damar Hamlin’s tragic medical emergency in Monday Night’s NFL game, along with the NFL’s response, what to expect for Monday’s National Championship and whether TCU is a good case study for how to use the transfer portal to your advantage.

