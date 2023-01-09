LGHL Uncut Podcast: McGuff, Mikesell and McMahon discuss marquee win over Illinois

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Following a program record-breaking 17-point second half comeback victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Ohio State women’s basketball team wasn’t in the celebrating spirit. The 87-81 win had its positives, but there are reoccurring areas to improve, as highlighted after the game with head coach Kevin McGuff, guard Taylor Mikesell and forward Cotie McMahon.

Coach McGuff is up first. He didn’t mince words when he discussed how the Buckeyes were embarrassing the program in front of a raucous crowd at the Schottenstein Center in the first half. Also, the key factor in what changed in the second half, the performance of McMahon and defining a favorite phrase for the coach — “competitive character.”

Then, Mikesell talks about how Ohio State needs to stop needing to come back like they have this season, but taking value in learning that lesson in a win over a defeat.

McMahon finishes availability off talking about similar items to her teammate and coach, but also goes into more detail about competitive character. Specifically, going out on the hunt in the second half against teams.

The freshman also shares what Coach McGuff said in the second half to get the team prepared to go on a 25-8 run in the third quarter, on the Buckeyes’ way to a perfect 17-0 record on the year.

