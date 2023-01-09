National Championship Game TCU vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more

Sometimes pain can be good. In its basest form, it can be an instantaneous indication that trouble lies ahead. But, in more cathartic instances, it can serve as a way to harden the more sensitive portions of ourselves to prevent even more extensive damage long-term.

While pain, by definition, hurts in the moment, what’s left behind — be it scars, calluses, or a heretofore unacknowledged truth — can protect us the next time that danger approaches. Thus is the case with tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on ESPN beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, and for Ohio State football fans, this is an opportunity to either embrace the ultimately fortifying benefits of pain or to practice self-care in avoiding the heartache that will inevitably result by tuning in.

All too often in recent years, there has appeared to be something lacking with our beloved Buckeyes; be it any semblance of a reliable defense, or something more ethereal like toughness, a killer instinct, or late-game leadership. Nonetheless, the Buckeyes came up just ever-so-slightly short of playing in tonight’s contest, but still, as a result, feels miles away from where they (and we) want them to be,

Let’s be clear, Ohio State should be playing in this game; should be playing for a national championship tonight were it not for key offensive injuries, were it not for a stupifying reversal on a targeting call, were it not for absolutely horrific play by the defensive secondary, were it not for highly questionable play calling on both sides of the ball down the stretch, were it not for a split-second timeout called by Kirby Smart, were it not for a blown field goal attempt.

If even one of those things above does not happen, Ohio State is likely favored by double digits over the Horned Frogs tonight and Ryan Day is making like Steve Young and miming pulling an invisible monkey off of his literal and proverbial back as he hoists the trophy pictured at the top of this article. Instead, we, as Buckeye fans, are now subjected to another offseason of hand-wringing, concern trolling, and uncertainty as opportunity, optimism, and goodwill have seemingly dissipated from the collective conscience of the vocalist of minorities online.

So, if you are a glutton for punishment, some sort of college football masochist, or an unrepentant college football obsessive, there is one more game to watch tonight. But, if you do watch, just make sure to check in with your sponsor in the morning and embrace the benefits of the pain that you are voluntarily subjecting yourself to.

When is the game and how can I watch it?

Game Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, Cali.

TV: ESPN

Online: Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Georgia -12.5 | o/u 63

SP+ Prediction: Georgia 34.9, TCU 24.0

Official LGHL Prediction: We don’t care

Matt’s Official Prediction: I predict I will not be watching

