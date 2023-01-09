Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 9, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
National Championship Game TCU vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Best thing to do instead of watching the National Championship game
Jami Jurich and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State has three signees named Gatorade State Players of the Year
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
This seems promising:
Future Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz evades the rush, buys time, and throws a touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/psrKD0UmwV— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 7, 2023
Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
What Miyan Williams returning means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
What Miyan Williams return means for tailback room, Buckeyes offense (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
What Ohio State is getting in former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Check out the latest episode of "PLAG":
Watch: After biding his time, McCord ready to compete for OSU starting QB job
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Storylines to track for Buckeyes after busy first week of offseason (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ryan Day’s big-game record took a hit on New Year’s Eve, but bad luck is at least partially to blame
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Despite Finishing as a top-25 Scoring Defense in 2022, Job One for Jim Knowles in 2023 Is Limiting Big Plays
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Three desired 2023 resolutions for Ohio State football
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land
#DevelopedHere
That school being The Ohio State University, of course. pic.twitter.com/oFEsUKFC0Z— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 8, 2023
Ex-Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, make NFL history with 1,000-yard seasons
Cameron Salerno, 247Sports
Across the Shield: Cameron Heyward Dominates in Season Finale, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson Make History and Nick Bosa Secures NFL Sack Title
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
No. 24 Ohio State men fight back, but fall to Maryland 80-73
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Felix Okpara, Ohio State struggle with Zed Key sidelined at Maryland
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Here's something good that's OSU MBB related:
Duane Washington Jr. led all scorers tonight with 25 points in 25 minutes!— The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) January 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/TwE8h4Uu3V
No. 3 Ohio State women come back from 17 down to beat Illinois 87-81
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Hear the full postgame press conference following the WBB win on Sunday:
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State Completes Sweep, Shuts Out No. 14 Spartans 6-0
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Wrestling: Pair Earn Second-Place Finishes in Edinboro Sunday
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Win Season Opener in Front of Sold Out Covelli Crowd
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
My sister, @KTT0922, regularly sends me TikToks of this kid and when I tell you that he is now my favorite performer in the world, that is no exaggeration! So much joy, passion, understanding!— Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) January 8, 2023
Also, the sibling in the back with headphones and an unamused look is also fantastic. https://t.co/tFGHDFEnQw
