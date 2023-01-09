 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 9, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

National Championship Game TCU vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Best thing to do instead of watching the National Championship game
Jami Jurich and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State has three signees named Gatorade State Players of the Year
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This seems promising:

Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

What Miyan Williams returning means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

What Miyan Williams return means for tailback room, Buckeyes offense (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What Ohio State is getting in former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Check out the latest episode of “PLAG”:

Watch: After biding his time, McCord ready to compete for OSU starting QB job
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Storylines to track for Buckeyes after busy first week of offseason (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day’s big-game record took a hit on New Year’s Eve, but bad luck is at least partially to blame
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Despite Finishing as a top-25 Scoring Defense in 2022, Job One for Jim Knowles in 2023 Is Limiting Big Plays
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Three desired 2023 resolutions for Ohio State football
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

#DevelopedHere

Ex-Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, make NFL history with 1,000-yard seasons
Cameron Salerno, 247Sports

Across the Shield: Cameron Heyward Dominates in Season Finale, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson Make History and Nick Bosa Secures NFL Sack Title
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

No. 24 Ohio State men fight back, but fall to Maryland 80-73
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Felix Okpara, Ohio State struggle with Zed Key sidelined at Maryland
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Here’s something good that’s OSU MBB related:

No. 3 Ohio State women come back from 17 down to beat Illinois 87-81
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Hear the full postgame press conference following the WBB win on Sunday:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State Completes Sweep, Shuts Out No. 14 Spartans 6-0
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Wrestling: Pair Earn Second-Place Finishes in Edinboro Sunday
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Win Season Opener in Front of Sold Out Covelli Crowd
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

