Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 9, 2023

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

National Championship Game TCU vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Best thing to do instead of watching the National Championship game

Jami Jurich and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State has three signees named Gatorade State Players of the Year

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This seems promising:

Future Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz evades the rush, buys time, and throws a touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/psrKD0UmwV — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 7, 2023

Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

What Miyan Williams returning means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

What Miyan Williams return means for tailback room, Buckeyes offense (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What Ohio State is getting in former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Check out the latest episode of “PLAG”:

Watch: After biding his time, McCord ready to compete for OSU starting QB job

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Storylines to track for Buckeyes after busy first week of offseason (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day’s big-game record took a hit on New Year’s Eve, but bad luck is at least partially to blame

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Despite Finishing as a top-25 Scoring Defense in 2022, Job One for Jim Knowles in 2023 Is Limiting Big Plays

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Three desired 2023 resolutions for Ohio State football

Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

#DevelopedHere

That school being The Ohio State University, of course. pic.twitter.com/oFEsUKFC0Z — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 8, 2023

Ex-Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, make NFL history with 1,000-yard seasons

Cameron Salerno, 247Sports

Across the Shield: Cameron Heyward Dominates in Season Finale, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson Make History and Nick Bosa Secures NFL Sack Title

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

No. 24 Ohio State men fight back, but fall to Maryland 80-73

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Felix Okpara, Ohio State struggle with Zed Key sidelined at Maryland

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Here’s something good that’s OSU MBB related:

Duane Washington Jr. led all scorers tonight with 25 points in 25 minutes!

pic.twitter.com/TwE8h4Uu3V — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) January 9, 2023

No. 3 Ohio State women come back from 17 down to beat Illinois 87-81

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Hear the full postgame press conference following the WBB win on Sunday:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State Completes Sweep, Shuts Out No. 14 Spartans 6-0

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Wrestling: Pair Earn Second-Place Finishes in Edinboro Sunday

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Win Season Opener in Front of Sold Out Covelli Crowd

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...