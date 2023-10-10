You’re Nuts: Which game against the new Big Ten members are you most looking forward to?

Late last week the revised Big Ten schedules for 2024 through 2028 were released. The conference had previously released future schedules but those matchups were scrapped since they were set before Oregon and Washington were announced as the members of the Big Ten starting in the 2024 season. The Ducks and Huskies join USC and UCLA as Pac-12 defectors who couldn’t pass up what the Big Ten had to offer.

With 18 teams now in the Big Ten, the conference actually did a good job at making sure the Buckeyes square off with the newbies over the next five years. Oregon leads the way with three games against Ohio State during that span, while the other three new members will all play the Buckeyes twice. 2024 will see Oregon be the only new member Ohio State will play, and in each of the following four years, there will be two former Pac-12 members on the schedule for the Buckeyes.

Currently, all four of the incoming conference members are ranked in the AP Top 25. Today we want to know what recently announced matchup involving one of the new Big Ten teams are you most looking forward to. Of course, it’s hard to know what players will be on the field for the teams as the years go on, but there will still be some fun locations to visit. Or maybe you are looking for Ohio State to get some revenge in Columbus on Oregon and USC since both teams beat the Buckeyes the last time they played at Ohio Stadium.

Today’s question: Which recently announced game against a new Big Ten member are you most looking forward to?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: 2024 at Oregon

It is probably not a surprise this is my choice since I’ve mentioned in the past that I have family and friends out in Oregon. I originally was planning on going out to the game in Eugene in 2020 before COVID-19 led to the game being canceled. The game was likely cursed though, since even had there not been a pandemic, the September tilt would have likely been postponed because of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. On the morning the Buckeyes and Ducks were scheduled to play, Eugene had the worst air quality in the world, so it’s hard to imagine the game being played that night.

Who knows, next year’s contest could be a battle between teams that made the College Football Playoff, and could even be a rematch of a playoff game. We’ve already seen the Buckeyes and Ducks square off in the championship game of the first four-team playoff, so it would only be fitting if they found a way to meet in the last four-team playoff, as next year the field will expand to 12 teams. There is no doubt next year’s game between Ohio State and Oregon will be one of the marquee matchups of the college football season.

Both my Dad and my uncle live in the southern part of Oregon in Medford. I’ve been out there a few times to visit, but I definitely don’t get out there nearly as much as I’d like to. Also, my Dad’s neighbor is a big Oregon fan, and regularly goes to games at Autzen, so even though I’d be the enemy I’m sure I could get a little assistance at finding some reasonable tickets for the game. Honestly though, you could put me in the top row of the stadium and I’d still be happy to be there since Autzen Stadium looks like a great place to watch a football game.

Matt’s answer: 2028 at UCLA

My gut instinct was to say the first time that the Buckeyes played USC. Not only is that an old school, Rose Bowl matchup of two of the bluest-blooded programs in college football, but — more importantly for my sadistic purposes — the Trojan defense is currently coached by former Ohio State coordinator Alex Grinch, and I would looooooove to see OSU go up against his unit.

However, Ohio State and USC don’t face off as conference foes until 2026, and I would be absolutely flabbergasted if Grinch was still employed by USC at that point. Of course, there is the possibility that the two teams could meet up in the postseason before Lincoln Riley moves on to a competent DC, so I will continue to hope and pray for that.

So, since that matchup is so far in the future, and Grinch will almost certainly be elsewhere by then, I am going to go with a far more bankable pick. While it is even further down the calendar than the matchup with the Men of Troy, I am looking forward five years in the future for when the Buckeyes travel to UCLA. Obviously, if both schools’ current head coaches are still in place, that will lead to a fun teacher-student narrative for the game, but who knows what happens in the half-decade between now and then.

So, rather than attempt to prognosticate whether Ryan Day and Chip Kelly will be standing on opposite sidelines for that one, I am just thinking about the breathtaking setting of playing the Rose Bowl.

For decades, the Buckeyes’ foremost goal was to make it to Pasadena on Jan. 1. With the advent of the BCS and College Football Playoff, that has taken a bit of a backseat, but that doesn’t erase any of the glory and splendor that comes from playing in one of the most picture-perfect places that the college football gods ever conceived.

For fans of a certain age, this game will likely hold more meaning for younger generations, but it will still provide a beautiful backdrop to what will hopefully be a competitive matchup between two iconic programs. Who knows, I have never been to the Rose Bowl — the postseason contest or the venue — so maybe, I will make my way out west in 2028 to see what all of the fuss is about in person.