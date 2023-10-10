BOOOOM!!! Rising 2025 wide receiver commits to Ohio State

Following a bye week, Ohio State played host to Maryland Saturday for homecoming. The Buckeyes are now 5-0 with an away game versus Purdue up next. Ohio State’s game against Penn State is on the horizon, and many are pegging this week’s contest as a trap game ahead of that marquee matchup.

Because of this, many of the headlines surrounding Ohio State will focus on this current roster of Buckeyes, but Ryan Day and the coaching staff will also continue to make recruiting headlines.

2025 WR Jayvan Boggs commits to Ohio State

It is no secret that Brian Hartline has played a big role in Ohio State earning the montra of “Wide Receiver U.” Hartline’s continued success at developing wide receivers into NFL Draft first round talents is a testament to his coaching abilities, and it is also a massive recruiting tool.

Ohio State uses this tool to bring in multiple five-star recruits at the position seemingly every class. However, one of Hartline’s more underrated recruiting tools is his ability to recognize talent at the position, regardless of star-ranking. There are multiple examples in recent memory of Ohio State earning a commitment from a three-star prospect at the position, and by the time National Signing Day rolls around, the star-ranking has increased immensely.

The Buckeyes are hoping they struck gold again Monday, as 2025 three-star WR Jayvan Boggs (Cocoa, FL / Cocoa) committed to the program.

Boggs camped at Ohio State this summer and impressed the coaching staff, so much so that he earned an offer from the Buckeyes. Following the visit, Boggs went on to say that Ohio State was his dream school. This feeling held true and on Monday he committed to the Buckeyes over schools like Florida, Colorado, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, UCF, West Virginia and others.

Boggs saw his recruitment begin to take off this summer following successful outings at camps like the one he took in Columbus. Prior to his Ohio State camp, Boggs was unranked. Currently, he sits as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, but he could soon see another rise.

Rivals has already bumped Boggs up to a four-star prospect, and other recruiting databases will likely follow suit with the way he is playing this season. Through just six games in his junior season, Boggs has caught 48 passes for 779 yards and has been a touchdown machine, already amassing 14 touchdowns. This includes a Week 2 matchup versus five-star 2024 Florida State CB commit Charles Lester, where Boggs totaled 10 receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Boggs will likely play in the slot in college, a spot where Ohio State wide receivers typically thrive at under Ryan Day’s offensive schemes. He is the second commitment in Ohio State’s 2025 class joining four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

Boggs is the No. 50 WR in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 368 overall prospect. He is also the No. 55 recruit out of the talent-rich state of Florida.

Quick Hits

Boggs’ commitment was noticed and celebrated Monday by the Ohio State coaching staff, fellow recruits and Buckeye Nation. His commitment also caught the eye of a fellow-rising 2025 WR in Edward Coleman.

