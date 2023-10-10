Silver Bullets Podcast: Maryland rewind and Purdue preview

Ohio State yet again annoyed its fans with some sluggish play in the first half of a game. This time it was against the Maryland Terrapins at home after a bye week. The Buckeyes were expected to build off a big road win at the last second against Notre Dame, but struggled offensively in the early going. It wasn’t until Marvin Harrison Jr. started catching passes that the offense got on track.

Credit Maryland for playing hard and playing well for long stretches, but a key mistake by the Terps late in the first half allowed the Buckeyes to get to the locker room tied, and Ohio State took control in the second half on both sides of the ball.

We look back at our score predictions and our picks to click and break down the game’s key plays, players, drives and calls.

After that, we took our usual lap around the Big Ten to check in on other scores from around the league. Things aren’t going well for Bret Bielema’s Fighting Illini, but the Big Ten West is shaping up nicely for first-year Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell. There’s still a lot of football to be played, and things could certainly change. Meanwhile, the top of the B1G East looks like it usually does at this time of year, but Indiana has company in the basement with the Spartans perhaps being the current worst team in the division.

Finally, we looked ahead to Saturday’s Purdue matchup at noon (on Peacock... make sure you’ve got that subscription and you’re going to have to pay a little bit for it). We discuss the Buckeyes’ tendency to play poorly in West Lafayette, and what we expect to see on Saturday afternoon when toe meets leather.

