Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State football is heading to West Lafayette, AKA the scariest place on Earth

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of ‘Hangout in the Holy Land,’ Josh and Chuck reluctantly preview Ohio State’s upcoming road trip to West Lafayette (IN) and Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium. Reluctantly, because it seems like just whispering “Ross-Ade” has a spooky, Beetlejuice-like effect.

The Boilermakers’ home venue has long been a house of horrors for the Buckeyes, with the latter dropping five games in West Lafayette since 2000 — including three of their last four! While Ross-Ade was also the site of ‘Holy Buckeye’, there is no doubt that Purdue’s stadium has been more worrisome than welcoming to the Scarlet and Gray.

So will OSU continue to struggle at Ross-Ade, and deal with the Ghost of Upsets Past? Or is the talent gap between Ryan Day’s and Ryan Walters’ teams just too big this season?

Against their better judgement, the hosts feel pretty good about their Buckeyes this weekend. The look-ahead possibilities are very real for Ohio State, but Day’s squad can ill afford to go into Penn State week with anything less than 100% confidence. So the guys are hoping that OSU will exercise some Ross-Ade demons in dominant fashion.

