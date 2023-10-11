Could an in-state receiver start seeing some more Ohio State recruiting attention?

We just saw Ohio State land a wide receiver target this week thanks to class of 2025 Florida native Jayvan Boggs. Showing that Brian Hartline can strike at any moment, this is just another athlete that the Buckeyes are locking up early on as they continue stockpiling weapons at the position. With seemingly every class, Hartline has put together a group boasting the top receivers in the country, and he’s already getting an early start on 2025.

Thinking back to when he took over as the WR coach until now, it is almost difficult to wrap your mind around all of the impressive names that he’s been able to recruit and develop. While he’s had a bevy of talent, Hartline also has been able to find some lower-ranked, underappreciated guys that almost magically excel once they get to Columbus.

Players such as Chris Olave come to mind, but even a Jaxon Smith-Njigba was only a three-star prospect before Ohio State offered before he came to Columbus as a five-star. Sure, top-100 guys are what everyone wants to see added to a class, but in this regard, here’s another tip of the cap to Hartline for identifying the talent that he wants and making it happen regardless of what the player is ranked by the recruiting sites.

Maybe not having to look super far for who’s next

Simply put, Boggs is an example of a recruitment of a lower-ranked player that Hartline clearly wanted and didn’t care about his recruiting ranking. With his eye for talent and ability to develop his players, you can throw the stars out and feel confident in knowing that anybody Hartline brings to town will be able to flat-out play.

So, let’s turn our attention to another potential diamond in the rough. There is an Ohio native that ranks similarly to Boggs and might just be the next prospect to receive some interest from the Buckeyes. Let me preface that this is speculation for now, but it definitely doesn’t hurt at all that he’s from the Buckeye State and is already seeing attention from rival programs.

Ironton, Ohio product Shaun Terry is currently a three-star on his 247Sports player profile. A 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete, Terry currently holds eight offers with schools in the mix including Wisconsin, West Virginia, Michigan State, and Illinois. That said though, Terry is seeing some increased attention and was invited by Michigan’s staff for this weekend’s game and his plan is to make the trek north to see the Wolverines on Saturday.

Wanting to keep a solid wall around Ohio’s border, the Buckeyes certainly have to be paying attention when their bitter rival invites a player from their backyard for a gameday visit. Knowing that Ohio State’s staff has landed an Ironton player in the recent past in Reid Carrico, surely there is familiarity between Buckeyes and Ironton staffs.

The safe bet is that Ohio State is already well aware of Shaun Terry as a prospect. Moving forward, continued success on the field for the junior would likely mean that Hartline and company get more involved with the in-state native.

To wrap it up, Terry is a name worth keeping a closer eye on, and it wouldn’t be a shock at all if he’s the next receiver that — even though he’s not super highly ranked — sees some attention come his way from the Buckeyes.