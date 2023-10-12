Bucketheads Podcast: The Big Ten Media Poll has been released and we give our thoughts

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

We are officially less than a month away from the start of the college basketball season, and we have the media poll and preseason predictions for the season.

28 media members voted and ranked all 14 Big Ten teams and where they thought every team would finish this year. They predicted Purdue to win the conference and Ohio State to finish seventh.

Naturally, we debated this. Is seven too high or too low? And can anyone take over the conference from Purdue?

We also gave our rankings 1-14 and discussed those. Plus, Bryce James made an unofficial visit. What does this mean for the Buckeyes?

