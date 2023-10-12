BOOOM! Buckeyes land another DB in their 2024 class, dish out latest offer to 2026 running back

It’s been a BOOM worthy week for Ohio State twice now, as Wednesday saw the latest addition of the 2024 class join the fold. Taking to Twitter to break the news, three-star safety Leroy Roker (Ft. Myers, Florida/Bishop Verot) made his pledge to the Buckeyes after what has been a pretty fast-paced recruitment concerning Ohio State.

A 6-foot-1, 170 pound safety, Roker was only offered by the Buckeyes just last week, but made it clear of his interest in Ohio State as he made the trek from Florida to campus for the Maryland game this past weekend. Not needing much time at all to make it official, Roker’s commitment to Ohio State gives the Buckeyes another important safety commit which was definitely needed, but also continues to give this staff plenty of further proof that their national presence is just as strong as ever.

The No. 1285 player nationally, Roker is the 121st best safety in the current cycle per the 247Sports Composit. Not the highest graded defensive back in the class, seeing the reaction from the defensive coaches yesterday says all you need to know about this commitment. It was well celebrated, and surely this group of coaches knows what they’re doing when it comes to evaluating the players they want to land.

The two major offers on Roker’s list prior to the Buckeyes came from Miami and Iowa, but Ohio State’s full-court press last weekend paid off in a major way. Still sitting as the second-ranked recruiting class in the country, the Buckeyes only have a few more spots left up for grabs, but this latest one is a major checkmark on a position that was in need.

Buckeyes offer 2026 running back target

Though much of the recruiting attention was on Roker’s commitment in the 2024 class, the Buckeyes also stayed busy on the trail in evaluation mode as they dished out their latest offer by way of 2026 running back target, Savion Hiter (Woodberry Forest, Virginia/Woodberry Forest).

A 5-foot-11, 185 pound high school sophomore, Hiter is already seeing some major attention for his services, as he’s currently the No. 16 player nationally and the top overall running back in the 2026 class per the 247Sports Composite. A five-star with still two full seasons of prep football to play, Savion has one of the more impressive offer lists to his name that currently includes the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, and several others now among Ohio State.

Where the Buckeyes can make their hay though is selling Hiter on the current success they are having with fellow Virginia native, TreVeyon Henderson. Also a former top overall player at the position, Ohio State has showcased Henderson well and the rest of this season will follow suit. For Savion, this is a real-life example of a kid from Virginia leaving home to go to Ohio State and thriving in said role.

You can bet for the long haul the Buckeyes and position coach Tony Alford will be all over this recruitment, and one of those major pitches will be Henderson himself giving some insight on why Columbus is the place to be.

Quick Hits

As if two commits this week wasn’t enough, there’s some rumors and rumblings that Ohio State may not be done yet, as there could be a potential “flip” in the works. 2024 receiver target Chance Robinson (Ft. Myers, Florida/St. Thomas Aquinas) is currently committed to Miami and has been since April of this year. But after some hinting on social media, the idea is that Robinson may be getting ready to make a decision in favor of the Buckeyes.

The No. 151 player nationally and the 22nd best receiver for 2024 per the 247Sports Composite, Robinson has been on the Ohio State radar heavily as of late, and seeing the tweets sent out yesterday from St. Thomas Aquinas staffers and then fellow commits such as Jeremiah Smith, it just makes sense that this is on the horizon.

It could just be smoke in the air, but Hartline and the Buckeyes have made it no secret that Chance would be a major part of this class and maybe those efforts are looking to pay off in the near future.