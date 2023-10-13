Jeremiah Smith named the top player in the country, Buckeyes make the short list for a top hoops target

There’s a new No. 1 player and he’s a Buckeye

The crown jewel of Ohio State’s 2024 class, receiver commit Jeremiah Smith commands as much attention as possible, but it’s deserving. The top receiver in the country for this current cycle, Smith has been turning heads his entire high school career, and this senior season has fallen in line with the rankings as he continues to prove why he’s a notch above the rest not only at his specific position, but as an overall athlete.

Brian Hartline has landed top overall receivers before during his tenure with the Buckeyes, but this addition of Smith feels a bit different. Considering the potential he shows of course, but also the idea that he’s college ready right now and ahead of where most prep targets are at isn’t wrong. Not a ton of players can step on a college campus and contribute immediately, but that is basically expected for Smith as soon as he enrolls.

Another accolade for Smith, on Thursday in the latest 247Sports rankings update Jeremiah was listed not only as the top overall receiver —which he’s been for some time — but now he’s also the No. 1 player in the country overall per the 247Sports Composite. An incredible feat, this puts Smith in the top five all time for highest ranked commits the Buckeyes have been able to land.

Some Ohio State fans haven’t loved Smith’s recruiting process, as he still entertains other schools like the in-state Florida programs, but Smith has been consistent in saying that as long as Hartline and Day are in Columbus, he too will be. So far so good and that shouldn’t change.

Quick Hits

This time of the year much of the recruiting attention surrounds football, but Ohio State basketball is putting in their own work to build up another impressive class. Staying in the mix for multiple top players, on Thursday Ohio State found its name still in it for 2025 four-star, Alier Maluk.

A 6-foot-9, 180 pound power forward, Maluk is currently the No. 41 player nationally and the fifth best at his position per the 247Sports Composite in the 2025 class. With double-digit offers to his name and from some bigger programs, Maluk is weighing his options and narrowing it down, as yesterday saw him cut it to just five remaining schools he is deciding between.

Making the cut includes Pitt, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, and Ohio State. The Buckeyes have yet to land a commit for their 2025 class, and certainly Alier would be a top addition for Holtmann and crew as they look to land an elite guy in the middle.

Trust in the process, believe in the vision. @LuHiBasketball pic.twitter.com/ioaR1mmPko — Alier Maluk (@Maluk_Alier12) October 13, 2023

Ohio State’s linebacker class in 2024 isn’t a big one, but boasts one of the better players in the country at the position thanks to Texas native, Payton Pierce. The No. 201 player nationally and the 17th best linebacker in the class per the 247Sports Composite, Pierce has been committed to the Buckeyes since April and is one of the key additions of this current defensive haul.

Another example of his national status, on Thursday Pierce committed to play in the All-America game later this January. One of the premier events for the top prep players each year, Pierce’s invitation to this game is certainly deserving, and makes him the next in line of many Buckeyes before him to play their last high school contest among the best players in the country.