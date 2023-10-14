OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Purdue Boilermaker

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!

With only one game remaining before Ohio State welcomes Penn State to Columbus on Oct. 21, the Buckeyes travel to hell on earth West Lafayette, Indiana to take on a historically pesky foe — Purdue. While the Boilermakers are just 2-4 on the year, that hasn’t mattered in previous meetings between the two schools, as Ohio State has been upset by lesser Purdue teams before. Ryan Day’s squad has some things they still need to get righted before taking on the Nittany Lions, and they need to avoid an upset in Week 7 in the process.

Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.

If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.

Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!

Podcasts

Previews

Sports Betting

Basketball

Recruiting

Other Columns