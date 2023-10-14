Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch the Ohio State vs. Purdue game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-18) vs. Purdue | over/under 52

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12 noon ET

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Peacock

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes have two goals today as they head to Ross-Ade Stadium to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. First, they need to win the game as they continue to prepare for the next major hurdle of their season as Penn State will visit The Horseshoe next weekend.

The second is to avoid any of the bad juju that has often accompanied them when they have played in West Lafayette this century. At just 3-and-5 at Ross-Ade since 2000, the stadium has a bit of a house of horrors for OSU. Fortunately for Ryan Day’s squad, all of those losses occurred when Purdue had a dominant NFL player on one side of the ball; either Drew Brees or Mondale Moore on offense or Ryan Kerrigan on defense. They do not have that this year.

This game should be a much more standard Ohio State vs. overmatched Big Ten opponent contest... but you never know what could happen in West Lafayette.

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 41, Purdue 13

Kyle McCord: 325 yards passing

Hudson Card: Under 200 yards passing

Ohio State’s defense: Will get to the QB often

