Our streaming expert has the best ways to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue for free without cable

When the Big Ten signed its new $7 billion media rights deal, we knew that the landscape of college football broadcasting would be changing. So far this season, we have seen Ohio State play games on both CBS and NBC, and the third component of this new era in B1G sports hits home for Buckeye fans today as OSU will take on Purdue in a game airing exclusively on Peacock.

Now, if you are unfamiliar with what Peacock is, fortunately for you, I am something of a streaming expert... no really, I write about streaming services for a living. So, I am going to walk you through the best — and cheapest — ways for you to stream today’s game.

Before we get into all of that, if you didn’t know that there was a streaming service named Peacock, let me run you through the basics of it. Peacock it is the streaming service from Comcast and NBCUniversal. The streamer offers next-day streaming of shows from the full slate of NBCU shows on NBC, the USA Network, Bravo, and more. It also has deals with cable channels REELZ and the Hallmark Channel, so you can watch those stations live in the app and sample on-demand content.

The library on Peacock is also pretty strong with classic shows like “The Office,” “30 Rock,” “Cheers,” “Battlestar Galactica,” and more. It has also started to step up its original programming game with hit shows like “Bel-Air,” “Poker Face,” and ”Mrs. Davis.”

However, for our purposes, it is probably most important to know that the streamer has a host of exclusive sporting events and simulcasts games, races, matches, and more from NBC channels. Not only are there exclusive Big Ten football games, but there will also be over 50 streaming-only B1G men’s and women’s basketball contests this season.

Peacock is also the home to tons of international soccer, the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football,” all of the WWE’s previously pay-per-view events, and more.

So, now that you know what Peacock is, let’s get into how you actually watch today’s game.

How can I watch the Ohio State vs. Purdue college football game?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12 noon ET

TV: Peacock

Broadcasters: Andrew Siciliano, Kyle Rudolph, Lewis Johnson

Betting Line: Ohio State -18 | 52 o/u

Best Streaming Option to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue: Peacock

Not only is this the best streaming option to watch the Ohio State vs. Purdue game today, but it is, in fact, the only way to watch it at all. While having to sign up for a new streaming service just to watch your favorite team beat the snot out of an overmatched opponent (let’s hope) is not ideal, Peacock is about the best option for doing so that you could hope for.

NBCU has made the service one of the cheapest subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms on the market. You can sign up for the ad-supported Peacock Premium for just $5.99 per month or the ad-free Premium Plus for $11.99. At one point, Comcast offered a version of Peacock for free and a subsidy to Xfinity cable and internet subscribers, but that is no longer the case. Also, there is no free trial to the service, so if you want to watch the Buckeyes and Boilermakers, you will need to cough up at least $6.

However, with all of the Big Ten action — and sports in general — on the streamer, it might be worth it keep the subscription moving forward, especially if you are a fan of “That’s what she said” jokes, real housewives, and four-chair turns.

Join the conversation

Below is your Ohio State vs. Purdue 2023 game thread. Be respectful, be kind and — as always — keep it classy, BuckeyeNation. If you like GIFs, lay ‘em on us. In all, be good fans, cheer for your teams, be cool to each other (even if somebody else isn’t) and everyone wins. Let’s finish the season strong!

