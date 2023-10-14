‘Holy Buckeye’ more memorable Ross-Ade moment than 2018 loss for Ohio State fans

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a charmed history since the calendar flipped from the 1900s to the 2000s. However, one place that has curiously caused more consternation than would seem normal has been Ross-Ade Stadium. Ryan Day’s third-ranked squad travels to West Lafayette today to take on the Purdue Boilermakers, so we wanted to check in with Buckeye Nation about whether the best or worst 21st Century moment in Ross-Ade looms largest in their minds.

So, in this week’s fan survey, we asked whether the legendary “Holy Buckeye” pass from Craig Krenzel to Michael Jenkins or the 2018 upset loss had a bigger place in your memory. We also wanted to know which Buckeye had most surprised you through the first five games of the season.

See what your fellow Buckeye fans had to say in the results below, and feel free to share your opinions in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Question 1: What is a bigger Ross-Ade memory in your mind?

This is absolutely the answer for me. I am pleased that nearly two-thirds of respondents decided to stay positive on this one, but the “Holy Buckeye” game will always hold a special place in my heart because I was there in West Lafayette that day. I was a senior at Ohio State during the 2002 season and a member of the SPHINX senior class honorary. Someone had decided that for a group outing, we would road trip to Purdue. At the time, it didn’t seem like the most exciting of games to travel and see, but in retrospect, it couldn’t have been better.

We were seated in the first row behind the end zone where the final TD was scored, just on the opposite side of the field. So, we had an incredible view of Krenzel’s pass the entire way. When Jenkins caught the pass, the stadium — which was admittedly a bit overrun with Buckeyes — erupted, or at least it felt like it did, because we were going crazy.

That season was special for so many reasons, but one of them was that every game felt like an adventure, and fortunately for us, the Buckeyes cam out on the winning side of each one. Another thing that made that game special was that I was able to meet and get a picture with the late, great Neutron Man, Orlas King. The photo hangs on the wall of my living room amongst all of my other Buckeye paraphernalia. For Ohio State fans of a certain age, that is nearly as special as a picture with a player.

Question 2: Which Buckeye has been the biggest surprise for you this season?

There is wisdom in the masses because I also believe that this is the correct answer. Chip Trayanum and Denzel Burke have both been fantastic, but they came into the season with some expectations of success; Burke because of his freshman year and Chip because of how he finished the 2022 season.

Proctor on the other hand entered the season as a sixth-year player who had started last year’s season opener only to be promptly benched. And while coaches and other players talked him up throughout the offseason, I have to admit that I was a doubter. However, he has proven that he not only deserves to start, but that he is also one of the most important players on the impressively stout Ohio State defense.

Now, the competition will be more difficult at times through the back-half of the campaign, but Proctor deserves all of the flowers that he has gotten thus far, because he has been superb.