Instant Recap Podcast: Peacock sucks; Ohio State did what it had to do ahead of Penn State

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba are breaking down No.3 Ohio State’s 40-7 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. It certainly wasn’t a perfect performance from the Buckeyes, but it felt like OSU did everything that it needed to do in order to get prepared for the challenge Penn State will present next weekend. Kyle McCord had arguably his most complete performance of the season and the defense continued to show a remarkable ability for keeping opposing offenses out of the end zone.

Of course, there were a few negatives as both running back Chip Trayanum and cornerback Denzel Burke left the game due to injuries. As of recording time, Ohio State had not provided any updates as to the severity of their injuries, but Trayanum appeared to be in concussion protocol, while Burke seemed to be dealing with a leg injury.

The Buckeye wide receivers — including Marvin Harrison Jr. — had an abnormal number of drops, but if that is the biggest issue for a team, then you are in pretty good shape.

