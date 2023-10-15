Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Winning in West Lafayette but losing key pieces

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of ‘Hangout in the Holy Land,’ Josh and Chuck recap Ohio State’s impressive but potentially costly win over the Purdue Boilermakers. The Buckeyes went into West Lafayette and took care of business, but watched the team’s second-leading rusher and arguably their best defensive player leave the game due to injury.

Saturday’s Scarlet and Gray action was available exclusively on ‘Peacock’, making it about as fun as a trip to the dentist for these hosts. The guys discuss how unenjoyable their viewing experience was, before pivoting to positives, including a surprise BOOM and of course, a decisive OSU victory.

Down multiple running backs and a star wideout, Ohio State went into Ross-Ade Stadium and dominated anyway. The hosts continue to be impressed by Kyle McCord and the Buckeyes’ defense, and they also believe that running back Dallan Hayden should receive more playing time.

However, OSU’s victory did come at a cost. RB Chip Trayanum and CB Denzel Burke left with injuries, adding to the team’s recent health woes. How impactful will these injuries be moving forward, especially with Penn State coming to Columbus next weekend?

