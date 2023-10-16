BOOOOM! 2025 four-star CB Blake Woodby commits to Ohio State during Purdue game

The 41-7 drudging of Purdue wasn’t the only win for Ohio State on Saturday, as the Buckeyes also earned a big victory on the recruiting trail. While Ryan Day’s squad was beating up on the Boilermakers, the program was earning a big commitment in the 2025 class in four-star cornerback Blake Woodby.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Blake Woodby has Committed to Ohio State!



The Top 100 Recruit in the ‘25 Class chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, Tennessee, Clemson, & Alabama



“Ohio State has a great reputation for their back end. I wanna be the next great Ohio State corner!”… pic.twitter.com/GgYSmt1FD9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 14, 2023

A Baltimore native, Woodby is currently listed as the No. 9 CB and the No. 79 overall player in the cycle. The St. Frances Academy product is ranked as the No. 3 player out of his home state of Maryland, where Ohio State has done well recruiting historically. The 5-foot-11 defensive back chose the Buckeyes out of his two dozen offers, with a top 5 schools list from back in September that also included the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and Tennessee.

A day after the decision was announced, Woodby released his own commitment video via his personal Twitter account:

I was born two-months early, but I was right on time. Born ready Now I’m ready to share my commitment to THE Ohio State. Go Bucks! @OhioStateFB #BIA ️ pic.twitter.com/NHtJQzSe5A — Blake “Bobble” Woodby (@blake_woodby) October 15, 2023

“I was a big Miami fan when I was younger, but as I started to understand football and the position I wanted to play, I realized Ohio State is DBU,” Woodby told Eleven Warriors after receiving his offer this past December.. “I want to play at the next level, and I want to watch the next level. I wanted to watch the best and they produce the best.

“Coach told me he watched my film, saw how I played and loved it,” Woodby said, talking about Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano. “We hopped on the phone and got to talking. His first question for me was do I love football? I told him, ‘I’d die for football.’ We connected on the point to where he told me he coached Sauce Gardner and told me what type of player he was on and off the field. Not only did he point out Sauce was good on the field, he pointed out Sauce had a 3.4 GPA and that you have to take care of your business off the field as well.”

Woodby has visited Ohio State a handful of times already, including once over the summer and most recently making the trek to campus for the Buckeyes’ win over Maryland. Woodby will be back in town this upcoming Saturday for Ohio State’s massive game against Penn State, but this time as a commit.

I will be back home next weekend !!! ️ #BIA — Blake “Bobble” Woodby (@blake_woodby) October 15, 2023

Coming from a prep football powerhouse in St. Frances Academy, Woodby is used to going up against some of the top competition. He is lauded as a physical corner who welcomes contact, and also features great closing speed and coverage skills. When comparing himself to former Ohio State corners, he says he sees a lot of himself in the New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore — a type of player Buckeye Nation would surely love to have on the roster.

Ohio State’s recruiting in the secondary under Eliano and Tim Walton has been on quite the tear, landing a trio of high four-star prospects in the 2024 class in Miles Lockhart, Aaron Scott and Bryce West, and now starting off the 2025 cycle by adding Woodby, another top-100 national player. Overall, Woodby is the third member of the next cycle early on for the Buckeyes, joining quarterback Tavien St. Clair and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, who also just joined the class this past week.

For a more in-depth look at Woodby’s game, check out the highlight tape from his sophomore season: