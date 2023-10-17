Ohio State’s expecting big recruiting visitor list for Saturday’s tilt vs. Penn State

Ohio State did not fall short in West Lafayette last weekend in a road game at Purdue that had given the Buckeyes struggles in recent history. The Buckeyes are now 6-0, and remain undefeated leading into a top-10 showdown in Columbus this weekend when Ohio State takes on Penn State. The majority of Ohio State headlines this week will understandably predominantly focus on the marquee game, but Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ staff will continue to make recruiting a focus.

Four-star LB to visit Ohio State

With perhaps the biggest home game of the season coming up, ‘The Shoe’ will be packed Saturday with not only fans, but also recruits. Columbus should be electric this weekend, and the atmosphere surrounding the game could not be better from a recruiting aspect — and Ohio State knows this.

The Buckeyes will likely play host to more recruits Saturday than normal, and the visitor list continues to grow. On Monday, one of Ohio State’s top linebacker targets in the 2025 class, Elijah Melendez (Kissimmee, FL / Osceola), announced he would be making the trip to Columbus this weekend.

Melendez was offered by Ohio State in August, and the Buckeyes have been viewed as legitimate contenders in his recruitment since. The four-star LB had planned to originally visit Ohio State for the Western Kentucky game, but was unable to attend. Fortunately, he has been able to reschedule his visit for this weekend’s game.

The visit Saturday could be crucial for Ohio State in Melendez’s recruitment. He has not yet visited with the Buckeyes for an in-game atmosphere, but he included the team in his top schools last month alongside Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Arkansas, Kentucky and Miami.

Melendez is the No. 28 LB in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 249 overall prospect. He is also the No. 38 recruit out of the talent-rich state of Florida.

Quick Hits

As mentioned above, Ohio Stadium will be full of recruits Saturday as the Buckeyes take on Penn State. Another recruit who announced he will be in attendance for the game is 2025 three-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Jayvan Boggs (Cocoa, FL / Cocoa). Boggs committed to the Buckeyes on Oct. 9, and Saturday’s visit will be his first in-game experience at Ohio State.

I’ll be back home this weekend!! pic.twitter.com/VyfiF1AHlo — Jayvan Boggs (@Jayvan_Boggs) October 16, 2023

Ohio State 2023 four-star running back commit Jordan Lyle (Fort Lauderdale, FL / St. Thomas Aquinas) is having a solid senior season of high school. On Friday, the top-150 recruit had a highlight-reel touchdown run. Watch below to see a glimpse of what the Buckeyes will be getting in Lyle.