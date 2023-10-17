Silver Bullets Podcast: Purdue rewind and Penn State preview

Ohio State avoided a “Purdue Harbor” situation by running the football, throwing the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Cade Stover, and playing sound defense. The Buckeyes were hardly bothered on the road in a 41-7 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium, a house that held no horrors for Ohio State on this particular October visit.

We started this week’s show with a breakdown of the Buckeyes’ lopsided away win, including some of the key drives, plays, players, and moments. We checked back on our picks to click and score predictions to see who had the more accurate crystal ball aimed at West Lafayette.

Following our Purdue rewind, we welcomed Matt de Bear from the Roar Lions Roar podcast back to the show to tap into his Penn State expertise once again. Matt always has a good handle on where the Nittany Lions are stronger and weaker, and we thank him for giving us his honest answers about where his team stands at the season’s midway point.

No midseason episode of this podcast would be complete without a look around at the rest of the Big Ten scores from the weekend. It was disastrous for Maryland and Wisconsin, but Illinois may have gotten itself going, although perhaps a bit too late. Rutgers staged a massive comeback to keep the Scarlet Knights on track for a bowl game in 2023. Everything else went about as expected.

Finally, we looked ahead to Saturday’s showdown with Penn State. We made our predictions on what the final score will look like and selected our “picks to click” — the players we think will make a difference on both sides of the ball for Ohio State.

We'll be here with you every week from now until the end of the 2023 Ohio State football season.

