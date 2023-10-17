Updated conference title odds heading into Week 8

With most teams either at or past the halfway point of their seasons, now is a good time to revisit the current odds for this year’s prospective conference title winners. There is a lot of football left to be played, but a handful of programs have played well enough to earn the right to sit atop the heap as the betting favorite to win their respective leagues. Here is where everyone stands heading into Week 8, with the top four best odds listed for each P5 conference, as well as some leaders in the Group of Five.

Big Ten

Michigan (+105)

Ohio State (+250)

Penn State (+300)

Iowa (+1500)

SEC

Georgia (-140)

Alabama (+210)

LSU (+800)

Tennessee (+1400)

Pac-12

Washington (+140)

Oregon (+240)

USC (+360)

Oregon State (+800)

ACC

Florida State (-180)

North Carolina (+300)

Louisville (+1200)

Duke (+1200)

Group of Five

American : Tulane (+130)

: Tulane (+130) Conference USA : Liberty (+105)

: Liberty (+105) Mountain West : Air Force (+105)

: Air Force (+105) Sun Belt: Troy (+340)

