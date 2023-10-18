Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Sweating through Penn State week and hoping for a bunch of healthy Buckeyes

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Holy sh... it’s Penn State week! On this episode of ‘Hangout in the Holy Land,’ Josh and Chuck preview Ohio State’s upcoming game against the impressive and thus far undefeated Nittany Lions.

While the Buckeyes have dominated this ‘rivalry’ in recent years, Penn State is inarguably one of CFB’s top teams in 2023. Led by a stout defense, a potent ground game, and Ohio native Drew Allar at QB, James Franklin’s squad should come rolling into Columbus with plenty of confidence.

On the other side — the good side — OSU should be equally as confident. The similarly undefeated Scarlet and Gray have enjoyed a run of great success against PSU, winning 16 of the last 20 matchups. However, the Buckeyes could be missing key pieces on both offense and defense, putting them at a potential disadvantage — even at home.

The Hangout boys are somehow nervous and confident at the same time, as they break down key matchups and matters of the utmost importance for both teams. They expect a banger of a game and attempt to give you a banger of an episode this time around.

