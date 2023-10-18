Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles detail matchup against ‘great team’ in Penn State

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from the Tuesday, Oct. 17 press conferences at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center where Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the collected media. The coaches put a bow on last Saturday’s 41-7 victory over Purdue and previewed the upcoming top-10 matchup against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Day provided vague updates on injuries to TreVeyon Henderson, Chip Trayanum, Emeka Egbuka, and Denzel Burke. He also discussed the progress Kyle McCord has exhibited in recent weeks and the red zone package for Devin Brown that we saw against Purdue.

Knowles talked about the idea of a “bend but don’t break” defense and Jermaine Matthews ability to step up if Burke is unable to go on Saturday.

