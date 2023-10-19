Bucketheads Podcast: The crossover you’ve been waiting for; ‘Drive the Lane’ guys join the pod!

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

What is better than two podcast hosts? The answer is four.

For episode 87 of “Bucketheads,” Connor and Justin welcomed Joey Lane and Andrew Zoldan from the “Drive The Lane” Podcast to talk all things Big Ten Basketball and Ohio State Basketball.

We asked the Drive The Lane guys about their Big Ten predictions and Ohio State predictions and closed out with a quick therapy session for Joey.

Before the interview, Connor and Justin talked about the first AP poll and gave a quick Penn State-Ohio State prediction.

