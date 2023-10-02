Ohio State loses 2024 OL commit, makes top schools for 2025 CB

Ohio State wasn’t in action on the football field this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean the coaching staff got to take the week off from the recruiting trail — far from it. It wasn’t the busiest of weekends by any means, but there were still a few noteworthy happenings in both the 2024 and 2025 classes over the past few days.

The biggest recruiting news of the off week was the de-commitment of offensive lineman Marc Nave. After receiving an offer from Ohio State back in January, the Toledo native committed to the Buckeyes on March 8 of this year. Nave made his official visit to Columbus in June, but the Central Catholic product announced on Saturday that he is no longer a member of Ohio State’s 2024 class.

Some reports suggest that it was a mutual separation between Nave and Ohio State, but regardless of the circumstances, that leaves Justin Frye with only three offensive linemen committed in this cycle in IOL Ian Moore and twin OTs Devontae and Deontae Armstrong. After whiffing on OT Brandon Baker, who committed to Texas, the only real big name left out there for the Buckeyes is Jordan Seaton, who at this point in time sounds like is trending towards Alabama.

Time is ticking on filling out the rest of this 2024 class, and options on the offensive line are slim. Nave is the No. 44 IOL and No. 644 player overall according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 23 player in Ohio, with Ohio State still holding commitments from the top three in-state prospects in the cycle in Aaron Scott, Garrett Stover and Bryce West.

On Sunday, Ohio State learned they made the top schools list for 2025 cornerback Tyler Redmond. A three-star prospect, the Georgia native cut his offer sheet down to just five schools, with the Buckeyes making the cut alongside NC State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCF. Redmond is the No. 41 CB and No. 36 player out of the talent-rich Peach State according to 247Sports’ rankings.

In addition, Ohio State learned over the weekend that they will be hosting a big-time visitor this coming weekend when Maryland comes to Columbus, as 2025 four-star OT Avery Gach told Eleven Warriors that he will be in attendance. This will be Gach’s second time on campus, as he attended an Ohio State camp back in June. He received an offer from Frye and the Buckeyes last October.

A native of Michigan, Gach is no stranger to the rivalry between Ohio State and the in-state Wolverines, but embraces the spirit of competition it brings out in both programs.

“It’s a really big rivalry,” Gach said to Eleven Warriors. “People are surprised I’m really interested in Ohio State being from Michigan. But it’s really cool to see them go at each other every single year. [They talk about each other] a little bit, they’re definitely fighting against each other to get me.”

Gach is the No. 13 OT and No. 138 player overall on the 247Sports Composite for the 2025 class. It would be a significant win in the rivalry off the field for Frye and Ohio State to land his services, as he is the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan for his cycle.

Quick Hits

On the basketball side of things, Ohio State is expecting a pair of visitors this coming weekend in 2025 guard Bryce James — you may have heard of his father — and 2026 guard Dezhon Hall. James, son of Lebron and brother of Bronny, is the No. 20 SG and No. 129 player overall in 2025. The 6-foot-3 Hall does not yet have a rating as a result of his class status, but hails from Big Ten country in Indiana.