Buckeyes set to host another elite five-star talent this weekend as new names continue to be added to the guest list

You would think that after all of the names mentioned so far this week that the list would be basically full, but Thursday was another day for Ohio State to see their name in the mix for visit plans this weekend. Regardless of class or position, the names continue to pile up, and this staff doesn’t seem to be capping the number any time soon either.

Every year it seems that there’s always one big weekend during spring ball and another big weekend during the summer months where Ohio State’s visit plans are off the charts. In season, there’s typically a home game that outmatches the rest, and this Saturday is that day. Buckle up. It’s going to be quite the next 72 hours.

A Texas trifecta heading to Columbus this weekend

All eyes will be on the Buckeyes as they take on Penn State, and with the game being the first and most important priority, a close second are the recruiting efforts. Set to host one of the more impressive guest lists you could see, the coaching staff has a ton of their top guys both committed and uncommitted coming to campus, and the goal is for each to leave feeling really solid about Ohio State.

Two of the more highly anticipated visitors Devin Sanchez and Dorian Brew were mentioned on Thursday, as the cornerback duo will be on site Saturday to see Ohio State compete. What’s been a really solid season so far for the back end of the defense, these two guys have to be liking what they see.

Those two names alone would have been enough, but some news broke on Thursday that there’s another big time 2025 defensive back set to be in attendance this weekend. Prefaced with the fact that Brew is an Ohio native who has moved to Texas, the third product from the Lone Star State to be in Columbus this weekend now includes 2025 safety, Jonah Williams.

The No. 17 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite, Williams being on campus at any time is a major win for the coaching staff, but having him join the likes of Sanchez and Brew is a huge advantage for the Buckeyes. Package deals aren’t something to bank on, but it’s never a bad thing for major targets like this to be together. For Ohio State, this is just another elite talent that will be on site to see all the program has to offer.

Quick Hits

It will be interesting to see what Brian Hartline does at the receiver position in the 2025 class. Thanks to having a full stable of young guys after this 2023 campaign, the Buckeyes can afford to land less than the typical amount of guys at the spot, but if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that Hartline will have his fair share of success.

Though the 2024 class of receivers is his first priority right now before signing day, 2025 has Hartline’s attention as well, and this weekend a current Alabama commit will take in an Ohio State game day.

Set to arrive tomorrow, Jaime Ffrench is another big time name worth mentioning. The No. 13 player nationally and the fourth best receiver in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite, Ffrench has been committed to Alabama since July of this past summer, but visiting the Buckeyes this weekend shows he’s not totally shut it down yet in terms of entertaining other interests.

The Buckeyes tend to have their way when it comes to the receiver position, and if Ffrench is someone Hartline really wants, you can’t count them out even if he is currently pledged elsewhere. Either way, it’s worth keeping an eye on moving forward.