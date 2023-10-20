In Conversation Podcast: The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman previews Ohio State-Penn State

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini is in conversation with Scott Dochterman from The Athletic. Scott covers the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Big Ten and is able to provide valuable insight into the Buckeyes’ opponent on Saturday. With Penn State having skunked Iowa 31-0 earlier this season, Scott was able to get a good handle on what PSU does well, and where some of their weaknesses might be.

Matt and Scott also discuss the unusual season that Iowa is having and how much the 25 points per game stipulation in offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract is impacting the team and the fanbase.

