Stick to Sports Podcast: Do Penn State Fans nitpick their team as much as we do?

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.
On this episode of the Land-Grant Podcast Network’s sports-adjacent podcast “Stick to Sports,” Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich dive into the nerves that go into a major game like the one that the No. 3 Buckeyes will have tomorrow against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions. They discuss their own superstitions, whether all fans nitpick their teams as much as Buckeye Nation does, and why PSU winning would be worse than losing to Michigan.
They also have an in-depth conversation about the new musical adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” currently having its world premiere in New Jersey.
Jami’s Recommendation: “Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell
Matt’s Recommendation: “The Great Gatsby” at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse
