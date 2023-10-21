OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Penn State Nittany Lion

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
The Buckeyes had a big test earlier in the year against Notre Dame, but no game this season has been of greater importance than Saturday’s matchup against Penn State. Both upper echelon Big Ten programs come into the day undefeated, and a win in this game will go a long way in determining the winner of the B1G East when all is said and done. Ohio State has had the upper hand in this series in recent history, but the Nittany Lions will look to turn the tables in Columbus this time around.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
Podcasts
- Hangout in the Holy Land: Sweating Penn State, hoping for healthy Buckeyes
- Silver Bullets: Purdue rewind and Penn State preview
- Uncut: Day, McCord, Marv, more talk injuries, game plan, Penn State, much more
- Stick to Sports: Do Penn State Fans nitpick their team as much as we do?
- In Conversation: The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman previews Ohio State-Penn State
- Uncut: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles detail matchup against ‘great team’ in Penn State
Previews
- Ohio State vs. Penn State: 2023 game preview and prediction
- Matchups to Know: Ohio State vs. Penn State
- Five stats that could decide Saturday’s Ohio State-Penn State game
- Three Things To Watch vs. Penn State
- What do the advanced analytics models say Ohio State vs. Penn State?
Sports Betting
- Ohio State opens as 4.5-point favorites over Penn State
- Week 8 Big Ten games
- Week 8 national games
- Updated conference title odds heading into Week 8
Basketball
- Bucketheads Podcast: ‘Drive the Lane’ guys join the pod!
- Which in-state team would be the most fun yearly matchup for Ohio State?
- Guessing the starting five for Ohio State women’s basketball
- Three Buckeyes women’s basketball stars earn spots on postseason award watch lists
- Ohio State women’s basketball 2023-24 player preview: Diana Collins
- Ohio State women’s basketball No. 7 in preseason AP poll
- Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team Previews: Penn State Nittany Lions
Recruiting
- 2025 four-star CB Blake Woodby commits to Ohio State
- Buckeyes set to host another elite five-star talent this weekend
- Previewing the loaded guest list as Ohio State hosts Penn State
- Ohio State’s expecting big recruiting visitor list for Saturday’s game
