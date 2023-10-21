Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-5) vs. Penn State | over/under 45.5

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12 noon ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Today at 12 noon ET inside the cathedral of college football, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes — coached by Ryan Day — will take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions under the direction of James Franklin from inside Ohio Stadium. Both teams are undefeated and a win will keep them atop the Big Ten East and in control of their own destiny when it comes to the race for the conference title and a College Football Playoff berth.

The Buckeyes are a bit banged up as No. 1 running back TreVeyon Henderson has been out the last two weeks, No. 2 back Chip Trayanum appeared to suffer a concussion last week against Purdue, and third-string running back Miyan Williams did not make the trip to West Lafayette a week ago. All three reportedly were full participants in practice this week, but the same cannot be said for wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke.

Egbuka was seen at practice on Wednesday, but appeared to still be suffering from what Marvin Harrison Jr. confirmed was a severe ankle sprain. Denzel Burke was not spotted on Wednesday — which doesn’t necessarily mean that he wasn’t practicing, but it is not a good sign.

Whichever Buckeyes are able to play this afternoon might be favorites according to Las Vegas, but nearly every other prognosticator is picking against them, which might be just the extra little bit of motivation that they need.

Matt's Prediction: Ohio State 31, Purdue 17

Kyle McCord: 275 yards passing. 3 touchdowns

