Our streaming expert has the best ways to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State for free without cable

At times during the week, it felt like this day would never come, but we are finally here; it’s game day for the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions. At 12 noon ET, the two top-10 teams will face off in Ohio Stadium with the winner maintaining the ability to control its own destiny when it comes to the race for the Big Ten East crown, the Big Ten Conference title, and a College Football Playoff berth.

It is a fairly slim week in terms of marquee matchups, so all eyes in the college football world will be on The Horseshoe for this one. However, as cord-cutting has become far more the norm than the exception across the United States, it would not be a surprise if you gave up cable or a live-streaming service following last year’s season only to realize that it’s the day of the game and you have no way to watch it.

And I know it can be incredibly confusing to find the best way to watch a game in today’s entertainment landscape. Fortunately for you, I am something of a streaming expert... no really, I write about streaming services for a living. So, I am going to walk you through the best — and cheapest — ways for you to stream today’s game.

Also, if you want to put a little money on the game over at DraftKings Sportsbook, not only would it make what could be a blowout even more exciting, but you could make enough cash to pay for a full month of cable or streaming!

How can I watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State college football game?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12 noon ET

TV: Fox

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Betting Line: Ohio State -5 | 45.5 o/u

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Best Streaming Option to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: DIRECTV STREAM | 5-Day Free Trial

It is getting a little unusual for Ohio State games to not have a native streaming home. When their games air on CBS, they are also on Paramount+. If OSU plays on NBC, the games are also available to stream on Peacock — not to mention that last week’s Purdue game was a Peacock exclusive.

However, Fox does not have a subscription streaming service that broadcasts its live programming. So, if you are looking to stream the game, DIRECTV STREAM is your best option. The live TV streaming service has the only guaranteed multi-day free trial in the industry and provides the most top cable channels of all of its competitors. The basic, Entertainment package comes with all of the major network channels — all of which have college football — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. It also has ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Then, if you want to upgrade, other packages include the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, Longhorn Network, and more.

What’s great about DIRECTV STREAM’s free trial is that you are able to sign up for whatever package you want for free. You don’t have to worry about being charged for upgraded plans. So, you can simply sign up for the top-tier Premier package — which normally costs $154.99 per month — enjoy all 140 channels for five days and then cancel.

Other Streaming Options for the Ohio State and Penn State Game:

Fubo: $84.99 per month, at least a one-day free trial

Sling TV: $40 per month, 50% off first month (Fox is only available in select media markets)

Hulu + Live TV: $69.99 per month, comes with Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ included

YouTube TV: $72.99 per month

Join the conversation

Below is your Ohio State vs. Penn State 2023 game thread. Be respectful, be kind and — as always — keep it classy, BuckeyeNation. If you like GIFs, lay ‘em on us. In all, be good fans, cheer for your teams, be cool to each other (even if somebody else isn’t) and everyone wins. Let’s finish the season strong!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.