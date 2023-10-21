Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State defense flexes on Penn State as OSU becomes No. 1 team in college football

On LGHL Instant Recap Pods, Land-Grant Holy Land writers break down Ohio State games just minutes after the action ends. They bring you the biggest stats, storylines, and moments of the game before the players make it back to the locker room.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

What an absolutely historic defensive performance from the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes as they dispatched the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions 20-12 in Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Silver Bullets played perhaps their best game in half a decade, completely shutting down an offense that had been putting up 44 points per game this season.

Now, there is still a lot to be desired from the offense with drops, bad throws, red zone inefficiencies, running game issues, and poor play-calling still popping up their ugly heads, but thanks to a career-best 11 receptions, Marvin Harrison Jr. helped the OSU offense do enough to pull off their second top-10 victory of the season.

Because of the wins over Notre Dame and PSU, our Matt Tamanini believes that there is no doubt that Ohio State should be the No. 1 team in the country.

