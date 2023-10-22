Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: A Jim Knowles legacy game in October?... F*%@ it, a Jim Knowles legacy game in October!

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of ‘Hangout in the Holy Land,’ Josh and Chuck give props to not only OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, but also Larry Johnson, Tim Walton, Perry Eliano, and the players, as Ohio State rode their stingy defense to a second victory (this season) over a top-10 team — stifling a normally productive Penn State offense in the process.

But first, the hosts discuss other goings-on around the CFB landscape, as several ranked teams played close games. Closer than they should have been. Both Washington and Oklahoma struggled coming off of big, emotional victories, while Iowa... Iowa’ed? As a result of the latter, the Big Ten West is unfortunately and comically wide open, and the Hangout boys are both disgusted and amused.

The title race is heating up, and so is the Heisman race. The guys give their current favorites before transitioning to a total Knowles lovefest.

And why not? Because the Buckeyes’ DC and his group of coaches have their ‘Silver Bullets’ playing at a championship level. While Ryan Day and the OSU offense continue to tinker and tweak - and hope to improve - Knowles’ group is making an argument for the best unit in the country.

The Buckeyes smothered the Nittany Lions and came away with an impressive victory, despite missing a number of key players. Here’s hoping Ohio State can get healthy and continue getting better as they work toward a regular-season finale in Ann Arbor.

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3