Which Ohio State player impressed you most against Penn State?

Last Saturday, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes pulled off their second major marquee victory of the season when they took down then-No. 7 Penn State in The Horseshoe. It was both a confidence-building and frustrating game at times, but any win over a top-10 team is a good one.

So, now that we have a little bit of distance and perspective from that game, we wanted to check in with Buckeye Nation to see what you were thinking about the contest. We have two questions about the game in our weekly OSU fan survey. Make sure to answer the questions and if you have more thoughts, let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Question 1: Whose performance were you most impressed by in Saturday’s win over Penn State?

To me, there were a lot of players that you could pick for this one, and I had trouble narrowing it down to a half-dozen options, but to me, this is an interesting collection of guys, because it includes some of the big-name, prime-time guys that you would expect to turn up in a huge titanic struggle like we witnessed on Saturday, but then there are also some guys who came up a bit under the radar when the lights were brightest.

It also gives you the opportunity to pick a guy on offense, defense, or special teams, so no matter your preference, you’ve got options. So, make sure to vote below, and if the guy who stood out to you isn’t included, please feel free to write him in the comments below.

Question 2: What game are you most nervous about before the Michigan regular-season finale?

Starting with Saturday’s primetime matchup against Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin Badgers, the Buckeyes have four more games in order to get themselves ready for THE Game against That Team Up North. There are still plenty of things that Ryan Day and his staff need to get corrected before the regular season finale, but that doesn’t mean that the Buckeyes can overlook their next four opponents.

So, which one of the remaining Big Ten foes before the Skunk Bears makes you the most nervous? The Badgers? The Fighting Greg Schianos? Sparty? The Golden Boat Rowers?

Share your thoughts here:

