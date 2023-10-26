Bucketheads Podcast: Recurring guest Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch helps us preview Ohio State’s season

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On this episode of “Bucketheads”, Connor and Justin welcome back for the third time Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch. Adam is the men’s basketball beat reporter for The Columbus Dispatch, and has the most insight into the program out of anyone.

We discussed the exhibition game against Dayton, where both Adam and Connor were in attendance. What were some takeaways from the scrimmage, and also, what did we learn with the first actual gameplay from the Buckeyes? Also, what should we expect from Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle, and Jamison Battle?

Before Adam joined us, we discussed the exhibition on our own and what we learned.

