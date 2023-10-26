BOOOM!!!! Ohio State lands 2025 in-state linebacker Eli Lee

It’s hard to believe, but the regular season for Ohio State is already more than halfway complete. With seven wins in as many contests, the Buckeyes are still one of the top-ranked teams in the country, and will once again have another big opportunity this weekend as they head to Wisconsin for a night game against the Badgers.

After a monstrous weekend last week, Ohio State’s on-field efforts versus Penn State were victorious, but in recruiting too, the Buckeyes couldn’t have done a better job. Hosting an incredible amount of elite players, the coaching staff made some serious progress with some of their biggest targets, and though this weekend’s game doesn’t provide a chance to host recruits, it’s another primetime tilt where all eyes will be on Ohio State.

Ohio State adds 2025 in-state LB

When it comes to linebacker recruiting, Ohio State’s track record of success is pretty impressive. Over the years, the Buckeyes have developed some incredible talents at the position, and this year’s team once again boasts some next level type of guys that are anchoring a side of the ball that is getting better each week. With Jim Knowles being a linebacker guy at heart, his knowledge is going to help, but having a former All-American and NFL veteran such as James Laurinaitis on your staff, surely the teaching and development of the spot is going to have some recruiting wins too.

With one true linebacker committed for the 2024 haul, the future 2025 class is going to need to have multiple recruiting wins. Fortunately, the Buckeyes are getting a head start and are seeing early success thanks to the latest commitment coming by way of the linebacker position.

It was just a few short weeks ago that the offer was sent out, but yon Wednesday, in-state 2025 linebacker Eli Lee (Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban) decided that the time had come as he took to his Twitter account to share his commitment to Ohio State. The No. 380 player nationally, Lee is currently the 36th best linebacker and the 13th best player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite for the 2025 cycle. Maybe not the highest ranked player Ohio State is used to taking, throw the rankings out with this one, because the staff clearly wanted him, and his overall desire to be a Buckeye makes this a perfect match especially — with his abilities being compared to current linebacker and fellow Ohio native, Tommy Eichenberg.

From the jump, Lee has made it no secret that he along with his family have grown up following Ohio State. Having a few other offers to his name, the Buckeyes were the first major offer he earned, and though he hinted that he may take some time to weigh his options, this commitment seemed to be a forgone conclusion.

Either way, the Buckeyes now have one of their very own in the fold, and if rankings are anything important, it won’t be a shock at all to see Eli’s stock rise pretty high with his new Ohio State commitment now set in stone.

Quick Hits

Though he’s still two years away from even being on campus, you can’t undersell how huge the commitment of Chris Henry Jr. is for Ohio State’s 2026 class. From the looks of things, Henry looks to be another next great receiver in line for the Buckeyes when he’s in uniform, and on Wednesday the five-star talent took to Twitter to share his regular season highlights.

The No. four player nationally and the top ranked receiver in the 2026 class per the 247Sports Composite, with film like this it further goes to show why he’s so highly touted as just a high school sophomore.