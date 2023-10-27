In Conversation Podcast: Badgers are ‘ongoing process’ as they transition to new look under Fickell

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini is in conversation with Jesse Temple from The Athletic. Jesse has been covering the Wisconsin Badgers since 2011 and is able to provide a unique and nuanced insight into the Big Ten West squad that Ohio State will face on Saturday. In their conversation, they get into how former Buckeye Luke Fickell’s first season in Madison has been going, what the Badgers’ new-look offense under coordinator Phil Longo looks like, how Wisconsin might try to shut down Marvin Harrison Jr., and much more.

