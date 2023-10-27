Buckeyes offer 2026 five-star offensive tackle, remain in the mix for 2025 receiver

It’s nearly game day for the Buckeyes as they look to take down Wisconsin tomorrow night in primetime. Still, Thursday saw some recruiting action as the latest offer being sent out in the 2026 class shows that this program never stops recruiting.

Buckeyes dish out latest offer to 2026 offensive tackle

Doesn’t matter the year, Ohio State is looking to bring in top offensive linemen in every recruiting cycle. In the last couple of cycles, Ohio State has built o-line classes on in-state guys, but there is a growing pressure to land the top-ranked national offensive tackles as that has been a position of weakness for OSU this season.

That’s not to say that the Buckeyes haven’t been attempting to do this in previous cycles — in fact, they’ve tried to do time and time again — but while their classes haven’t been disappointments by any means, it shows how high the standard is in Columbus. With other position groups recruiting at exceptionally high levels, the offensive line needs to meet them.

To that end, on Thursday, we learned that Nixa, Missouri native Jackson Cantwell was the latest big-time o-line prospect to receive an Ohio State offer. A 6-foot-7, 300-pound athlete, Cantwell is already the No. 3 player nationally and the top offensive tackle in the 2026 class per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Looking at just his size alone that ranking makes perfect sense, but then taking into account his offer list, you see why he’s a five-star target and being recruited heavily by every top program in the country.

Schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and a host of others are already in the fold, but with Ohio State now in the mix, the two parties can really start to develop a strong relationship. The Buckeyes have fared pretty well over the years in Missouri, so hopefully they can develop a strong relationship with the Nixa High School product and eventually land the top national tackle that they’ve been chasing for years.

Ohio State remains in contention for S. John Bosco Wide Receiver

Not much of a surprise here when you consider the prep school he attends, but California native receiver Kamryn Jones (Bellflower, California/St. John Bosco) is continuing to see his recruitment take off. Taking to Twitter this week to show the current offer list, the Buckeyes are among the likes of Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Washington, and plenty of others vying for his services.

The No. 438 player nationally, Jones is the 61st-best receiver in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite grades. While certainly not the highest-ranked player that Brian Hartline has recruited, this is likely another scenario where the ranking doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about the player. Hartline has been dominant on the recruiting trail identifying guys that fit the mold that he wants, and if an offer is in hand for Jones, you can take it to the bank that he’s the real deal.

The 2025 cycle already has one receiver in the fold for the Buckeyes thanks to Jayvan Boggs, but like any other year, this class will have two or three more elite guys when all is said and done.