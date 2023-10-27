Stick to Sports Podcast: What do Michigan, the Denver Airport, and Blucifer have in common?

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

On this episode of the Land-Grant Podcast Network’s sports-adjacent podcast “Stick to Sports,” Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich laugh nearly uncontrollably about the bumbling nature with which the University of Michigan football program handled its illegal spying program. Was it successful for two years? Who really knows? But the keystone cops’ way they went about it makes its unraveling that much funnier.

They also dive into how this has brought out the goofiest conspiracy theories from the Corn and Blue fans, reminiscent of one of Jami’s favorite conspiracy theories. Finally, they talk about OSU facing Luke Fickell, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and the joys of Hallmark Christmas movies.

Jami’s Recommendation: “Killers of the Flower Moon”

https://www.killersoftheflowermoonmovie.com

Matt’s Recommendation: Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas

https://thestreamable.com/news/holiday-movie-roundup-2023-all-of-the-christmas-films-from-hallmark-great-american-family-lifetime-more

