OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Wisconsin Badger

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!

The Buckeyes are coming off a hard-fought win over Penn State at Ohio Stadium last weekend, and now travel to one of the Big Ten’s toughest venues to take on Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin team. It sounds like Ohio State will be nearly back to full strength, with guys like TreVeyon Henderson, Denzel Burke and Emeka Egbuka all expected to be back. Still, Ryan Day cannot afford to take the Badgers lightly, as Braelon Allen is one of the nation’s best running backs and Camp Randall is the most hostile environment OSU has seen so far this season.

Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.

If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.

Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!

