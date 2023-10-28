Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-14.5) vs. Wisconsin | over/under 46

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

TV: NBC

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Camp Randall Stadium, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes — coached by Ryan Day — will take on the Wisconsin Badgers under the direction of beloved former Ohio State player and coach Luke Fickell.

Coming into the matchup, the Buckeyes are ranked third in both the AP Poll and coaches poll. This week, they have received three first-place votes in the media poll and two from the coaches. Wisconsin is receiving votes in both polls, but it is a combined three votes.

OSU had three major starters miss last week’s game against Penn State, cornerback Denzel Burke, wide receiver Emma Egbuka, and running back TreVeyon Henderson. On Wednesday, head coach Ryan Day confirmed that Henderson would return this week, and upon arrival at the team hotel on Friday, Egbuka and Denzel were accounted for and Day told collected media that both are expected to be available for the game.

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 38, Purdue 10

Kyle McCord: 300+ yards passing, 27 completions

TreVeyon Henderson: 25+ yard run and 25+ yard reception

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.