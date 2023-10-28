Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles, McCord preview Wisconsin primetime matchup

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

We know that the noon window of games today is less than thrilling, so we figured you could use a little extra Buckeye content to pass the time before the good games start at 3:30 p.m. ET and then our game kicks off at 7:30. So, you are getting a double dose of press conference audio from this week.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from the Tuesday, Oct. 24 press conference and the Wednesday, Oct. 25 post-practice media availability. Since we are bringing you audio from two days, you will hear from head coach Ryan Day not once, but twice, along with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and starting quarterback Kyle McCord.

Watch the full press conference on the Ohio State Athletic Department’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/100064420764733/videos/1083380913040402

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt