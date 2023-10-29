Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Welcome back Trey! Ohio State’s RB and defense carry the load against Wisconsin

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck attempt to predict this week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings, before discussing a less-than-stellar outing from their Ohio State Buckeyes.

At the top of the show, the Hangout boys banter about where teams should be ranked in the CFP, as well as which players should be in the Heisman conversation. The guys disagree on rankings, but only because Josh believes that the CFP selection committee will do whatever it wants in the last year of the four-team playoff.

Conversely, the hosts have nearly identical Heisman thoughts. Chief among them is the fact that Marvin Harrison Jr. should be considered one of the current favorites.

As for Ohio State's win over Wisconsin... Well, at least the Buckeyes have Marv, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jim Knowles. The Hangout guys were disappointed in OSU’s ‘other’ guys, but a win is a win.

However, if Ryan Day’s squad is to eventually hoist a CFP trophy, they will need much better play from QB Kyle McCord, as well as his offensive line and supporting cast.

