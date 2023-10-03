Ohio State softball hosted Ohio Charity Classic to support cancer research; won all three games

This past weekend was a sneak peek at the new-look Buckeye softball team in the 22nd annual Ohio Collegiate Charity Classic. The Ohio Collegiate Charity Classic has raised over $250,000, making it one of the largest fundraisers for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Central Ohio. There were 10 games played between 10 different schools, and Ohio State won all three games it played in.

The Buckeyes return five starters and all five pitchers from last year’s squad, including two All-Big Ten performers in Sam Hackenbracht and Kami Kortokrax.

Their first game of the weekend came against Division II Tiffin; sophomore pitcher Lexi Paulsen got the start and ended up throwing a complete game, two-hit shutout. Hackenbracht hit a two-run home run and freshman infielder Lottie Landmesser and sophomore Skylar Limon each had an RBI hit in the 5-0 Buckeye victory.

Had a very special guest throw out a first pitch today: Jason Paulsen, the father of Lexi Paulsen.



We fight with you, Jason! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/X0wYtKFl3E — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) October 1, 2023

Sunday, the Buckeyes played two with their first being against Akron. Once again, Landmesser and Limon got the bats going as they each had an RBI double to take a 2-0 lead in the second.

Another freshman who contributed to the offense was Jasmyn Burns, as she hit a solo home run to tack on another run in the fourth. That was all the runs that Ohio State needed, as senior pitcher Allison Smith pitched a complete game and struck out eight while allowing just three hits and one walk.

FINAL: #Buckeyes defeat Akron 3-0 in the first game of Sunday's Charity Classic schedule. Ohio State is back in action vs. Bowling Green at 12:15 p.m.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/jlDplVr9Ow — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) October 1, 2023

Ohio State’s final game of the weekend came against Bowling Green and it was a mercy-rule victory. In the first inning alone, the Bucks scored eight runs on four hits and two home runs, courtesy of Melina Wilkison and McKenzie Bump.

Senior Emily Ruck went four innings in the circle versus BGSU and sophomore Kennedy Kay worked the final inning of a 14-1 victory.

Overall, it was a great performance this weekend from the Buckeyes. As a team, Ohio State hit .347 with 11 extra-base hits; seven different players recorded two or more hits on the weekend.

As for the pitching, only one run was surrendered all weekend. Both of the senior pitchers notched wins, along with Paulsen, who is looking to be the third starter in the rotation.

FINAL: #Buckeyes close out their schedule at the Ohio Collegiate Charity Classic with a 14-1 five-inning win over Bowling Green.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/MEg5ZlGHyS — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) October 1, 2023

The Buckeyes will play one more game this fall on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET at Buckeye Field against Ohio Dominican.