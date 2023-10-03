Silver Bullets Podcast: Breaking down off-week news and previewing the Maryland game

Without an Ohio State game to recap, this week’s show opens with news and notes from the Buckeyes, including some more black stripes coming off helmets, non-conference scheduling in the coming years, and a decommitment on the offensive line. We dive into these mini topics with gusto and give our thoughts on them while trying not to think too much about cupcakes.

Following the opening segment, we welcome Deputy Editor Andrew Chodes from Testudo Times to give us the latest on what’s been going on with the Maryland Terrapins in 2023. Andrew provided plenty of good information on the Terps and although he said he expects an Ohio State victory, you can tell Maryland fans are itching to see if their team is for real and they’ll be using the game on Saturday as a measuring stick. Big thanks to Andrew for his Maryland-specific expertise.

After getting the skinny on this weekend’s opponent, we took a look at the other scores around the Big Ten from this past Saturday, and we pose the question: If Illinois can’t get things going under Bret Bielema, where do the Illini go from there? Iowa also has plenty of questions that need to be answered (although most of those questions should be answered with “Fire Brian Ferentz.”).

Finally, we look ahead at a big test at home against Maryland. We provide our picks to click and our score predictions and what most of Saturday comes down to is stopping Taulia Tagovailoa and making the Terps beat you some other way.

We’ll be here with you every week from now until the end of the 2023 Ohio State football season. We’d love to hear from you, so please reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.

As always, thanks for listening!