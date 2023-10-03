Ohio State to host 4-star cornerback; will announce commitment next week

Ohio State is coming off of an off-week, which gave both the players and the coaching staff some well-deserved rest. However, Monday kicked off another game week and the focus will be on this weekend’s game against Maryland. With the next game quickly approaching, most of the headlines surrounding the Ohio State football team will focus on the current roster of Buckeyes. However, Ryan Day and the entirety of the Ohio State coaching staff will continue to place focus on recruiting and are off to a quick start this week.

Ohio State to host priority 2025 CB

As was mentioned above, Ohio State is welcoming Maryland to The Shoe for this weekend’s game. Buckeye Nation and the Terrapins fans will not be the only ones filling the stadium Saturday as the Buckeyes will be playing host to a handful of recruits.

One of the recruits to recently add their name to Saturday’s visitor list is 2025 four-star cornerback Blake Woodby (Baltimore, Maryland / St. Frances Academy).

Saturday’s visit will be the second to Columbus for Woodby, but it will be his first chance to see campus on a game day. The timing of the visit could be crucial for the Buckeyes' chances of securing his commitment as it will be his last official visit before he makes his pledge.

Previous to his Ohio State visit, Woodby visited with Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson as the group of five make up his list of finalists. Woodby announced this past weekend that he will be making his commitment on Oct. 14, just one week following his visit with the Buckeyes.

While Woodby has a group of finalists, no school in particular has separated itself from the pack, meaning that if Ohio State can leave a strong final impression on him, they could find themselves in the driver’s seat.

Woodby is one of Ohio State’s top targets at cornerback and securing his commitment would be a huge win for Ryan Day and Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton.

Woodby is the No. 9 corner and the No. 79 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the 2025 class. He is also the No. 3 recruit out of Maryland.

Ohio State working to flip a Florida defensive line commit

It is no secret that Ohio State is trying to add at least one more commitment along the defensive line to close out its 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State currently has in its class, five-star lineman Justin Scott, five-star end Eddrick Houston, and three-star DE Eric Mensah.

The Buckeyes have some remaining targets along the line but added a new name to the mix on Monday when they offered four-star DL and current Florida commit Amaris Williams (Clinton, North Carolina / Clinton).

Blessed to be offered a scholarship to Ohio State University @N_Murph @R2X_Rushmen1 ! pic.twitter.com/BQS6eC721c — Amaris Williams (@AmarisWilliam13) October 2, 2023

Williams committed to Florida back in June and has held firm to his commitment when asked if he is wavering. However, Ohio State is still courting him and Tennessee also seems to be trying to sway him.

If Ohio State is going to successfully steal Williams from Florida, it will need to get him on campus for an official visit. Ohio State has a big task ahead of itself but if Williams does schedule a trip to Columbus in the coming weeks, the Buckeyes will seemingly be legitimate contenders to swoop him.

Williams is the No. 21 DL in the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the 2024 class and he is the No. 157 overall prospect. He is also the No. 4 recruit out of North Carolina.

Quick Hits:

Ohio State will be playing host to multiple recruits this weekend, including three-star 2025 Ohio offensive lineman Kage Payne (King Mills, Ohio / King Mills).

As mentioned above, Ohio State is working on flipping Florida defensive lineman Amaris Williams, however, a different Florida team is working on trying to flip five-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith. Smith took to Twitter Monday to announce he will be visiting Miami this weekend.

Ohio State’s football team is not alone in hosting recruits this weekend. The men’s basketball program, led by head coach Chris Holtmann, will be playing host to a familiar name in Ohio. Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, will be taking an unofficial visit to Ohio State this weekend.